Sell-siders beat drums for Exelixis after Q4 beat

On cue, sell-side analysts have their pom-poms out for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) after its Q4 report that included an 84% jump in cabozantinib sales.

Cowen's Boris Peaker (Outperform): Expects cabozantinib to continue growing. Recent positive data from Merck should offer a good read-through.

William Blair's Andy Hsieh (Outperform): Longer-term bullish view "solidified" by a range of growth drivers that will expand [cabozantinib's] utility and penetration across a number of cancer types. Growth portfolio managers "have sufficient exposure to the stock" given its robust top- and bottom-line growth rate.

RBC's Kennen MacKay (Outperform): Trimmed his price $34 (from $35) ahead of the kidney cancer data readout from Merck this weekend. Waiting for an "inflection point" to signal the drug's transition from competitive headwinds in the first-line cancer space.

Bloomberg Intelligence's Asthika Goonewardene: Key driver for repeat success becoming "less novel."