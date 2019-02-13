Diebold +15% on Q4 revenue beat

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) gains 15% pre-market after Q4 results that beat revenue estimates with $1.29B (+3%; $1.22B consensus) and missed the $0 EPS consensus with -$0.08.

Downside FY19 guidance sees revenue from $4.4B to $4.5B (consensus: $4.56B) with adjusted EBITDA from $380M to $420M. Capex is expected at $80M and FCF to break even.

Key management quote relating to the DN Now cost reduction plan: "As a result, we are increasing our three-year savings target from $250M to $400M. Our DN Now actions are designed to yield returns on invested capital in the mid-teens and produce free cash flow that will reduce our ratio of net debt to trailing 12-months adjusted EBITDA to less than three times by 2021.”

Earnings call is at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

