Money is flowing back into senior loan funds

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) took in $22.6M yesterday, according to Bloomberg. That adds to the roughly $200M of inflows seen the previous two sessions, and marks the first time since November that the fund has seen three straight days of inflows.

The action, of course, comes alongside this year's major rally in high-yield paper - the best-performing fixed-income class so far in 2019.

AUM at BKLN are up to $5.245B.

