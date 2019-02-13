Gaming and Leisure Properties offers mixed guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties' (NASDAQ:GLPI) guidance for Q1 and FY 2019 beats estimates for adjusted FFO per share but trails estimates for revenue.

2019 revenue guidance of $1.15B to $1.16B compares with consensus estimate of $1.27B; Q1 revenue guidance of $288.5M vs. estimate of $319.6M.

GLPI -0.4% in premarket trading.

Sees year adjusted FFO per share of $3.40-$3.45 vs. estimate of $3.17; sees Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 85 cents vs. estimate of 82 cents

Q4 FFO of 45 cents compares with 55 cents a year ago; adjusted FFO per share of 84 cents improves from 77 cents a year ago; consensus estimate is 73 cents.

Q4 adjusted revenue of $303.3M misses consensus by $2.8M and rose from $240.7M a year ago.

Recorded non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $59.5M in connection with its operations at Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $258M improves from $219.9M a year ago; real estate and corporate adjusted EBITDA of $251.7M rose from $211.9M a year ago; GLP Holdings adjusted EBITDA of $6.27M declines from $8.02M a year earlier.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Gaming and Leisure Properties EPS of $0.45 (Feb. 13)