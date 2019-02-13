Mellanox raises asking price to $6.7B - report

Acquisition talks between Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and target Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) broke down last week with Mellanox pushing its asking price up to $6.7B, a 25% premium, according to Israeli media sources.

Mellanox was previously asking for $5.5B to $6B. But the company recently reported strong earnings, and there appears to be a bidding war happening between Xilinx and rumored suitors Intel, Microsoft, and Broadcom.

Mellanox appointed a new CFO last month, which had analysts questioning whether a sale was still a priority.