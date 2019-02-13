EQT to pay $53.5M in settlement with West Virginia landowners

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) agrees to pay $53.5M to settle with West Virginia landowners who are part of a class action lawsuit over royalty payments related to the construction of its Mountain Valley pipeline.

Under the settlement, EQT says it will stop taking future post production deductions on leases determined by the court to not permit deductions.

EQT says the settlement is "an opportunity to turn over a new leaf in our relationship with our West Virginia leaseholders and this mutually beneficial agreement demonstrates our renewed commitment to the state of West Virginia."