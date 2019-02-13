Kornit Digital slips ~5% on Q4 earnings miss

Kornit Digital reports Q4 revenues increase 26.2% Y/Y to $37.8M attributable to growth across geographies and customers, and the delivery of systems on a large customer program.

Adj. gross margin remained flat at ~48%; non-GAAP operating margin was 7.8% as compared to 3.8% last year.

Cash flow from operations stood at $15.7M; cash balance was $127.7M

Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s CEO says "We finished 2018 with accelerating momentum which delivered record quarterly sales. Our success in 2018 is attributable to another year of product innovation highlighted by the launch of HD systems and upgrades. Looking at the year ahead, we have a strong pipeline of unprecedented innovation, including the recently released Atlas which is already gaining momentum, and our dark poly solution which is in beta testing with general availability in Q2-2019.”

(NASDAQ:KRNT) is down 4.8% in pre market.

