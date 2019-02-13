Deere downgraded at BAML as trade dispute risks farm equipment demand

Deere (NYSE:DE) -1.8% pre-market after BoA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy, citing the lack of apparent progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute and weaker demand for construction equipment.

The two factors make it unlikely that DE will raise its FY 2019 outlook and maintain its current premium to rival Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), BAML analyst Ross Gilardi says, also trimming his 2019 EPS estimate to $11.25.

"Judging by Deere's dramatic outperformance, investors seem complacent that China will lift their retaliatory soybean tariffs on the U.S.," Gilardi writes. "If the tariffs aren't lifted, and China continues to shun U.S. soybean imports, U.S. farmers will face rising uncertainty into spring planting as U.S. soybean inventories are already soaring. In our view, this is a real risk to farm equipment demand" in H2 2019.

"It's remarkable to us that Caterpillar is viewed by many as the poster child of the U.S.-China trade war, while Deere is viewed by many to be far less vulnerable," according to Gilardi. "In reality, Deere is as embroiled to the U.S.-China trade war as any company we follow due to China's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. soybeans."