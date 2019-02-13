Taylor Morrison -3.9% as Q4 revenue misses

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) falls 3.9% in premarket trading after Q4 total revenue of $1.46B misses the consensus estimate of $1.47B.

"We continue to believe that the current new home sales environment has best been described as a break in momentum as the industry finds its new normal," says Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer.

Sees Q1 home closings of about 1,800-1,900 and home closings gross margin in the mid-17% range.

Sees Q1 average active community count about 350-360; compares with average active communities of 366 in Q4 2018.

Boosts run-rate synergy for AV acquisition to $40M, up $10M from its original estimate.

Q4 adjusted EPS of 86 cents increases from 77 cents in the year-ago quarter; GAAP EPS falls to 8 cents from 26 cents a year ago.

Q4 homes closed of 3,106 rose 15% Y/Y; home closings net revenue of $1.41B rose 11% from $1.27B a year ago.

Q4 average selling price falls to $454K from $472K in the year-ago period.

Q4 adjusted home closings gross margin of 17.3% vs. 19.0% a year ago.

Sold homes in backlog at Dec. 31, 2018 was 4,158, or $2.08B sales value, vs. 3,496 or $1.70B at Dec. 31, 2017.

