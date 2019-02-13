Google plans lower-priced smartphone - report

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) plans to launch its first lower-priced smartphone this year in an aggressive hardware push to bring users into its ecosystem, according to Nikkei Asian Review sources.

The budget-friendly phone will also be targeted at emerging markets with a price lower than Apple's $749 iPhone XR, which has been plagued with reports of poor sales and production cuts.

Google's other hardware plans this year reportedly include new smart speakers and web cameras, wearables, and a new addition to the Pixel phone line.