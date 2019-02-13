Avanir Pharma to resolve DOJ investigation into Nuedexta sales practices

Avanir Pharmaceuticals, an indirect subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OTSKY), has agreed in principle to settle an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into its sales and marketing practices for NUEDEXTA (dextromethorphan HBr and quinidine sulfate) 20mg/10mg capsules prior to 2017. The agreement is contingent on the negotiation and execution of civil, criminal and administrative agreements.

The matter pertains to alleged aggressive targeting of nursing home residents, including Alzheimer's and dementia sufferers. NUEDEXTA is indicated for treating pseudobulbar affect (uncontrollable episodes of laughing or crying).