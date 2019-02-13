Global Payments provides positive outlook for FY2019

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) reports adjusted revenue growth of 12% in Q4.

Revenues for North America +13.9% to $764.79M, Europe +7.7% to $188.1M and Asia-Pacific +9.5% to $84.73M.

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 80 bps to 31.6%.

The Board also approved an increase to the existing authorization to $750M.

FY2019 Guidance: GAAP revenue: $3.69 to $3.75 (+10% to +11%); Adjusted net revenue: $4.43B to $4.49B (+12% to +13%); GAAP EPS: $3.53 to $3.73 (+24% to +31%); Adjusted EPS: $5.90 to $6.10 (+14% to +18%); Adjusted operating margin rate: +70 bps Y/Y.

Previously: Global Payments beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (Feb. 13)