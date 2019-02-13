Freeport McMoRan +5% on Morgan Stanley's bullish copper outlook

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +4.8% pre-market after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight amid a bullish outlook for copper.

“We see 14% upside to copper from a supply-driven deficit by year-end. Furthermore, industry players are not over-earning, especially in light of rising capital intensity,” says Stanley analyst Menno Sanderse, who believes FCX is not pricing in the prospects of increased copper demand.

The firm foresees a 2.4% drop in global mine supply this year, “which means global demand would need to be flat to keep the copper market in balance this year,” so anything above 0% could tip the market into a deficit.

At the same time, China demand is expected to pick up, which could drive copper to a price of $3.12/lb. by year-end 2019, a 14% gain from spot prices and a sharp contrast to other base and precious metals, Stanley says.

