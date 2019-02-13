Valley National in sale-leaseback deal, cutting jobs
- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) expects a $107M sale-leaseback deal and a round of job cuts to add modestly to EPS, excluding severance charges, for the first full year.
- Sees pretax gain of $81M from the sale-leaseback.
- Plans to cut about 60 corporate positions to improve operating efficiency; annualized salary and benefit expense associated with the move is expected to be more than $5M, with most of the savings implemented by the end of Q2.
