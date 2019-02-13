Qualys -16.6% on lowered revenue growth outlook

JPMorgan downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Underweight after yesterday's earnings report cut the 2019 revenue growth estimate from the previously guided +20% to 15% to 16% (consensus: 18.5%).

Needham still thinks Qualys has a solid business and is leaving room for a guidance increase over the course of the year.

KeyBanc notes that competitor Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) recently exceeded QLYS in revenue and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is forecasted to do so in the second half.

Earnings press release.

Qualys shares are down 16.6% pre-market to $80.40.

Previously: Qualys beats by $0.11, revenue in-line (Feb. 12)