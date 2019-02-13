More on SPS Commerce Q4 results

SPS Commerce (SPSC +2.8% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 12.3% Y/Y to $65.19M.

Overall Q4 margin: Gross increased 104 bps to 67.5%; operating increased 1,206 bps to 12.6% & Adj. EBITDA increased 546 bps to 21.5%.

Q1 2019 Guidance: Revenue of $65.8-66.3M; EPS $0.24-0.26 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~17.8M; Adj. EPS $0.50-0.52; Adj. EBITDA of $15-15.5M; SBC ~$5.3M; depreciation ~$2.5M and amortization ~$1.3M.

2019 Guidance: Revenue of $273.7-275.7M; EPS $1.23-1.29 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~18M; Adj. EPS $2.03-2.09; Adj. EBITDA of $62.5-64M; SBC ~$15.5M; depreciation ~$10.8M and amortization ~$5M.

