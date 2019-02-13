SOLO, DBD among premarket gainers

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +37% .

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) +34% on Q4 earnings.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) +17% on Q4 earnings

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) +16% on Q4 earnings.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) +13% on positive analyst action.

Youngevity (NASDAQ:YGYI) +10% on entering into a binding agreement to purchase all the assets of Khrysos Global.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) +8% on Q4 earnings.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) +9% on Q4 earnings.

Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ:GSUM) +7% on partnership agreement with New H3C Group.

OncoCyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) +7% on positive analyst action.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) +5% on pricing of stock offering.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) +5% on Q4 earnings.