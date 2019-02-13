SOLO, DBD among premarket gainers

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +37%.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) +34% on Q4 earnings.
Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) +17% on Q4 earnings
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) +16% on Q4 earnings.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) +13% on positive analyst action.
Youngevity (NASDAQ:YGYI) +10% on entering into a binding agreement to purchase all the assets of Khrysos Global.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) +8% on Q4 earnings.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) +9% on Q4 earnings.
Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ:GSUM) +7% on partnership agreement with New H3C Group.
OncoCyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) +7% on positive analyst action.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) +5% on pricing of stock offering.
The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) +5% on Q4 earnings.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +5%.
Now read: Will General Motors Cut Its Dividend? »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox