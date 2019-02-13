McDermott expects $168M Q4 charge on Cameron LNG project; shares -21%

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) -21.7% pre-market after saying it expects to take a $168M charge in Q4 after assessing the Cameron LNG project it is developing in a 50-50 joint venture with Chiyoda Corp.

MDR says the reassessment, which it blames on unfavorable labor productivity and increases in subcontract, commissioning and construction management costs, will impact its statements of operations for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

MDR says the Cameron LNG project, designed to produce nearly 14M tons/year of liquefied natural gas and currently under construction in Louisiana, is on track to reach a major milestone with feed gas into the facility later this quarter.