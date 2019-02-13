London cabbies challenges Uber license judge

Uber's (UBER) renewed license in London is under threat as the city's United Cabbies Group brings a legal challenge to the probationary license.

The group accuses judge Emma Arbuthnot's ruling of being "tainted by actual or apparent bias" because she decided not to hear a further case involving Uber after a newspaper report revealed her husband worked for a strategy firm that advised one of Uber's investors.

Uber's filing for the case calls the bias claim "tenuous" and says Arbuthnot didn't know her husband advised the investor at the time of the original ruling. Arbuthnot also didn't know the investor was a backer of Uber.

The cabbies are pursuing a judicial review, which challenges the way a decision was made rather than the actual decision.