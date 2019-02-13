More on Gates Industrial Q4 results

Gates Industrial (GTES) reported Q4 net sales of $729.1M (+1.4% Y/Y), and 3.5% Y/Y core revenue growth, driven by strong performance across key end markets in North America.

Power Transmission Segment sales $490.7M (-4.4% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 90 bps to 23.4%.

Fluid Power Segment sales $301.4M (+12.2% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 220 bps to 23.6%.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 51 bps to 39.1%; and operating margin improved by 337 bps to 15.1%.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $185.8M and margin improved by 133 bps to 23.5%.

Cash provided by operations was $313.5M, compared to $319.9M a year ago; and FCF was $130.8M, compared to $208.8M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook: Core revenue growth of 3% to 5%; Adj. $775M to $805M; Capex ~$150M; Free cash flow conversion >80%; and Net leverage <3.0x.

