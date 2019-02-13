Oppenheimer confident on Jack In The Box ahead of earnings

Feb. 13, 2019 9:37 AM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)JACKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Oppenheimer checks in on Jack In The Box (JACK +0.4%) ahead of the company's Q4 earnings report due out next week.
  • "We see limited risk to sell-side's SSS estimate of -0.5%, which conservatively assumes a big deterioration versus the industry. We forecast in-line 1Q19 earnings and expect mgmt to reiterate '19 EBITDA guidance, highlighting the stability of its new financial model," advises analyst Brian Bittner.
  • "Using a conservative framework, our work suggests the company is either sold for $90-110/sh, or downside risk exists to mid-$70s assuming a sale is abandoned and SSS remain disappointing," he adds.
  • Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on JACK into the print and 12-18 month price target of $92.
