Stocks extend gains on trade deal hopes

Feb. 13, 2019 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Stocks open higher amid hopes that the U.S.-China trade talks could result in an agreement, while tame inflation data likely will not change the outlook on interest rates; Dow +0.7%, S&P +0.6% and Nasdaq +0.5%.
  • The U.S. reported total consumer price index for January was unchanged while core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2%, as expected.
  • European bourses also are higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.8%, France's CAC +0.6% and Germany's DAX +0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.8%.
  • In U.S. corporate news, Johnson & Johnson says it plans to acquire Auris Health for $3.4B in cash.
  • Energy (+0.8%), consumer discretionary (+0.7%) and financials (+0.7%) are the early S&P sector leaders, while the utilities group (-0.3%) is the lone decliner.
  • U.S. Treasury prices have trended lower following the CPI data, with the two-year yield up 4 bps to 2.54% and the 10-year yield 3 bps higher to 2.71%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to $96.90.
  • U.S. WTI crude oil +1.4% to $53.84/bbl, extending gains following Saudi Arabia's promised production cuts and declining U.S. stockpiles.
