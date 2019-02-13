More on Colfax Q4 earnings; shares rise ~7%
- Colfax (CFX +7%) says that Q4 operating performance was in-line with expectations; sales increased 13% Y/Y to $985M with 11% organic growth.
- Excluding acquisitions and FX effects, Fabrication Technology segment sales is +11%, and Air & Gas Handling segment sales increased 11%
- Air & Gas Handling orders increased 12% to $412M.
- Adj. operating margin expands ~150bps to 9.4%; gross margin remains stagnant at ~31%
- Process to explore potential strategic options of Air & Gas Handling business well is underway
