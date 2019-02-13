More on Colfax Q4 earnings; shares rise ~7%

Feb. 13, 2019 9:58 AM ETColfax Corporation (CFX)CFXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Colfax (CFX +7%) says that Q4 operating performance was in-line with expectations; sales increased 13% Y/Y to $985M with 11% organic growth.
  • Excluding acquisitions and FX effects, Fabrication Technology segment sales is +11%, and Air & Gas Handling segment sales increased 11%
  • Air & Gas Handling orders increased 12% to $412M.
  • Adj. operating margin expands ~150bps to 9.4%; gross margin remains stagnant at ~31%
  • Process to explore potential strategic options of Air & Gas Handling business well is underway
