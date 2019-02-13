Levi Strauss files for IPO

Levi Strauss (LEVI) files to go public in what will be a highly-anticipated IPO in the retail sector. The 165-year old company states in its filing that it expects to "opportunistically" seek acquisitions.

On growth: "We are targeting value-conscious consumers through our Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands, which are sold through wholesale accounts. We continue to grow our business with accounts such as Walmart and Target by expanding our offering within existing doors and leveraging our relationships with these retailers to launch our value brands in international markets. In fiscal year 2018 and in fiscal year 2017, net revenues from these brands increased 28% and 21%, respectively, year-over-year."

Levi Strauss generated revenue of $5.575B for the fiscal year that ended on November 25 and net income of $283M.

Stocks of interest in relation to the Levi IPO include Gap (GPS -1% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -2.1% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2% ), Target (TGT -0.4% ), Walmart (WMT +0.5% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -1.8% ), Cato (CATO -0.5% ), Buckle (BKE -1.5% ) and Ross Store (ROST -0.7% ).

SEC Form S-1