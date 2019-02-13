Micron +2% as bulls see steady NAND pricing

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg writes that memory supply models suggest DRAM and NAND pricing will stabilize in the second half of 2019 due to impending shortages.

Twigg says the stabilizing NAND and tightening supply are positive for Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Western Digital (WDC +2.1% ), and Silicon Motion (SIMO +0.1% ). Buyers will likely rush to refill supplies as inventories dwindle to get in before a price hike.

The analyst advises investors to buy into Micron before the second half.

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh sees NAND price declines "moderating" but says inventory remains high.

Rakesh says soft data center trends with "DRAM inventory digestion" leads to "significant DRAM ASP declines."

The analyst maintains a Buy rating on Micron but lowers the target by $2 to $45.