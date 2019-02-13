Apollo Global seeks infrastructure partner: Bloomberg

Apollo Global Management (APO +0.5% ) has hired a headhunter to help find an infrastructure partner, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move follows the departure of Joe Azelby, who had been Apollo's global head of real assets, last year.

Apollo has stepped up infrastructure investing, acquiring a $1B portfolio of energy infrastructure assets from General Electric.

Filling the position will help Apollo compete with its rivals--Blackstone Group and Carlyle Group--as infrastructure fundraising reached a record of $85B in 2018, according to data provider Preqin.

