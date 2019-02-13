Cenovus +2% as quarterly loss widens but crude prices seen improving
Feb. 13, 2019 10:08 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)CVEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Cenovus Energy (CVE +2.5%) is higher after reporting a large Q4 loss but saying the impact of production cuts will be more than offset by an improvement in Canadian crude prices this year.
- Q4 results were affected as the average price differential between U.S. WTI and Western Canadian Select more than tripled from the prior year, reaching a record of ~US$52/bbl; for the full year, the WTI-WCS differential averaged US$26.31/bbl, compared with US$11.98/bbl in 2017.
- "With the ramp-up of additional rail transport capacity this year and the anticipated start-up of Enbridge's Line 3 Replacement Project, we expect the overall pricing environment to be better than in 2018," says President and CEO Alex Pourbaix.
- Taking into account Alberta's government-mandated cuts, CVE says it expects Q1 2019 bitumen and crude oil production will reach a maximum of 348K bbl/day but the financial impact of its curtailed volumes will be more than offset by an expected improvement in prices.
- CVE says Q4 total production fell 10% Y/Y to 432.7K boe/day, while full-year output rose 32% to 483.4K boe/day.
- CVE says it reduced 2018 capex by 18% from the previous year and targets 2019 capital spending of $1.2B-$1.4B.