Mattel rally keeps going

The rally in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has extended into a fourth day, with shares up 4.10% in morning trading.

The rocket ride in Mattel's share price is enough to prompt CFRA to abandon its bear call and upgrade the toy company to Hold. The firm also sees upside for Mattel from the news that Toys R Us is making a comeback under a new brand name.

"While we still expect toy makers to struggle as children play with tablets more than traditional toys, we view Tru Kids as an outlet for Mattel to clear inventories and recover lost sales from Toys 'R' Us," writes the CFRA analyst team.

