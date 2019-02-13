Louisiana-Pacific +6% post Q4 results; authorizes $600M stock repurchase plan, increases quarterly dividend by 4%

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX +6.8% ) reported Q4 net sales decrease of 17.1% Y/Y to $589.1M. Segment sales: Siding $212.9M (flat); OSB $255.4M (-28.7% Y/Y); Engineered Wood Products $76.3M (-16.6% Y/Y); South America $38.6M (-4.7% Y/Y); and Others $6M (-22.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 1431 bps to 15.9%; and operating margin declined by 1971 bps to 2.8%.

Adj. EBITDA was $65M (-67.9% Y/Y) and margin declined by 1746 bps to 11.03%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $91.3M, compared to $168.7M a year ago.

Company has Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $891.8M, as of December 31, 2018.

During the quarter company repurchased 5.1M shares for $113M.

Company authorized a $600M share repurchase program, including the intent to initially enter into a $400M accelerated share repurchase program.

FY19 Guidance: Capital expenditures to be in the range of $150M to $180M. Maintains its long-term growth target of 12%-14% on Smart Side sales growth but is guiding to the lower end of the range for 2019 based upon projected flat housing starts.

