Tellurian +5% as Raymond James rates Buy, sees 'catalyst rich story'

Tellurian (TELL +5.1% ) shoots higher after Raymond James starts coverage with an Outperform rating and a $12 price target, saying the company is "well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunity set for growth."

"As this catalyst rich story transitions its Driftwood LNG project from blueprints to eventual shipments, share price volatility should become more subdued, and we think shares re-rate higher over time," Ray Jay's Justin Jenkins writes.

Low-cost U.S. natural gas "stands out as a disruptive theme with unique investment characteristics," and the firm’s marcoeconomic outlook "supports the U.S. [liquefied natural gas] export growth theme."

Source: Bloomberg First Word