Stromberg to succeed Rogers as T. Rowe chairman

T. Rowe Price (TROW +1.3% ) Non-Executive Chairman Brian C. Rogers will retire from the board at the asset manager's April 25th annual meeting and will be succeeded by William J. Stromberg, who will continue as president and CEO.

Board also approves a 10M-share increase to its share repurchase authorization, bringing the total number of shares it may buy back to almost 22.4M.

Also increased quarterly dividend by 8.6% to 76 cents per share.

T. Rowe rises 1.4% in morning trading.

Will hold 2019 Investor Day on Feb. 26 at 2:00 PM-4:00 PM ET.

Previously: T. Rowe Price January AUM increases 8.0% M/M (Feb. 12)