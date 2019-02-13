Teva's Schultz ok with current U.S. payer coverage for migraine med Ajovy

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -7.8% ) chief Kåre Schultz told Reuters that he is "content" with 2/3 of U.S. insurers covering Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) because he does not want to be overly aggressive discounting the migraine med, launched in September 2018.

Last month, CVS Health added it to its list of covered drugs, although two other larger payers have not.

Mr. Schultz also said that the company's generic EpiPen is on track to grab 50% market share by the end of 2020, adding that the company's restructuring continues, with the discontinuation of about 100 products. R&D spending should remain at ~6% of revenues going forward.