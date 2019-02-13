Portland General, NextEra to develop plant co-locating wind, solar, battery

Portland General Electric (POR -0.8% ) and NextEra Energy (NEE -0.1% ) announce plans to build a new energy facility in eastern Oregon that the companies say will be the first of its kind to co-locate and integrate wind and solar generation and battery storage.

The companies say the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility will combine 300 MW of wind generation, 50 MW of solar generation and 30 MW of battery storage.

POR will own 100 MW of the wind project, while NEE will own the balance of the project and sell its output to POR under 30-year power purchase agreements.

The companies say Wheatridge's wind component will be operational by December 2020, with construction of the solar and battery components planned for 2021.