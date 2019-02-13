Arconic dips deeper into industrial/auto markets

An investment of approximately $100M will be made by Arconic (ARNC +1.1% ) to expand its hot mill capability and add downstream equipment abilities for manufacturing industrial and automotive aluminum products at its Tennessee Operations facility.

The project, which is expected to create 70 new jobs, is already underway and is expected to be complete by Q4 of 2020.

Demand for automotive aluminum sheet in North America is expected to double in the next 10 years, according to independent research firm Ducker Worldwide.