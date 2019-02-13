Interpublic Group of Companies +5.2% post Q4 results

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG +5.2% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 13.1% Y/Y to $2.41B, with strong organic net revenue growth of 7.1%.

Adj. EBITA margin increased 80 bps to 20.9%.

Operating income was $459.1M; excluding Acxiom transaction costs, it was $22.6M.

Organic net revenue growth in the U.S. was 6.3%, while internationally it was 8%.

"We are confident that this combination of operating performance and capital returns will allow us to build on our strong track record of enhancing shareholder value." says CEO Michael Roth.

It reaffirmed full-year guidance for organic net revenue growth of 2%-3% as well as targeting 40-50 basis points of margin expansion.

