Goldman considered buying a boutique bank: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.8% ) considered buying a boutique investment bank catering to midsize companies to boost its share of that market, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks with Chicago-based William Blair & Co. early last year eventually broke off, they said. Executives also considered buying PNC Financial Services' (PNC) Harris Williams group.

Known for catering to the world's biggest investors and corporations, Goldman was considering the move into the mid-market as part of its plan to boost revenue by $5B.

