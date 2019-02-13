Crude oil extends gains as Goldman takes bullish view

Crude oil prices are drawing support from a bullish call by Goldman Sachs, which suggests the market has grown too pessimistic about 2019 demand forecasts; WTI +1.9% to $54.15/bbl, Brent +1.8% to $63.55/bbl.

Energy shares stand atop the major S&P sectors: XLE +1.8% .

OPEC said this week that it had cut oil production by nearly 800K bbl/day in January to 30.81M bbl/day - "production losses to start 2019 are already larger than we expected," Goldman says.

Goldman also says crude supply is being disrupted by U.S. sanctions that kicked in last month on Venezuela’s oil exports.

But Goldman says it is cautious on the oil price outlook for H2 2019 as low-cost producers increase production.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI