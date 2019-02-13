Disney to unfreeze U.S. box office in back half

Disney (DIS +0.2% ) released the trailer for Frozen 2 today. The original Frozen in 2013 generated box office sales over $400M in the U.S. and $800M in global markets.

A huge Disney tentpole is just what the U.S. box office needs, although the film doesn't arrive in theaters until November, a month ahead of Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Episode IX.

The loaded back half of the year gives investors something to think about amid the recent share price stumbles of Cinemark (CNK +0.9% ), AMC Entertainment (AMC -0.6% ), Marcus Corporation (MCS -0.5% ), IMAX (IMAX +0.5% ), National CineMedia (NCMI) and Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF).

Frozen 2 trailer