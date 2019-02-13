Analysts trim Activision targets but approve restructuring

Analysts react to Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) restructuring announcement that includes cutting 8% of the general workforce while increasing hiring for the key game franchises.

Goldman Sachs lowers its ATVI target from $50 to $45 but says the cuts make sense with slowing engagement and in-game monetization. The firm mentions "promising" management feedback on a new "Call of Duty" title and calls Blizzard's pipeline "more robust than ever."

MKM lowers its Activision target from $48 to $45 saying ATVI is entering 2019 in "attack mode" but says the revitalization's cloudy timeline creates uncertainty for 2019-2020.