Former Fed vice chair Fischer to join BlackRock institute: FT

Stanley Fischer, formerly vice chair at the Federal Reserve, will join BlackRock's (BLK +1.3% ) investment institute as a senior adviser, the Financial Times reports, citing an internal memo.

He'll contribute to the firm's research and discussions with clients on markets and central bank policy.

Fischer resigned from the Fed in October 2017, citing personal reasons.

He served as governor of the Bank of Israel from 2005 to 2013 and in earlier positions served as first deputy managing director at the IMF and chief economist at the World Bank.