Nomura stays positive on Hilton

Nomura Instinet takes a first look at Hilton Worldwide (HLT +5.9% ) following the hotel operator's earnings report issued earlier today.

Analyst Harry Curtis says the firm is comfortable with its "ahead-of-consensus" forecast after watching Hilton's 2019 guidance top estimates.

Curtis and team expect Hilton to report Q1 EBITDA of $485M vs. Hilton's outlook for $470M to $490M and the consensus mark of $476M.

Nomura keeps its price target on Hilton at $97. The 52-week high on HLT is $87.11.

