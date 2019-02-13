Perion Network down 9% post Q4 results

Perion Network (PERI -9.9% ) reported Q4 revenues of $73M down 6.9% Y/Y, with Advertising revenues of $37.3M (-13.3% Y/Y); and Search and other revenues of $34.7M (+1.2% Y/Y).

Customer Acquisition Costs and Media Buy were $36.6M, or 51% of revenues, as compared to $35.1M, or 45% of revenues a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was $11.5M (-3.4% Y/Y) and margin improved by 58 bps to 15.9%.

Cash provided by operations for the quarter was $4.3M, compared to $7.2M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $31.56M; and Total debt was $40.5M, as of December 31, 2018.

FY19 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA of $22M to $24M.

