SemGroup taps adviser for capital raise options - Bloomberg

SemGroup (SEMG +2.5% ) has hired an adviser to look at options to raise capital that could include project joint ventures, non-core asset sales and preferential equity offerings, Bloomberg reports.

The oil and gas pipeline company would be seeking capital as much of the public equity market remains effectively closed to the midstream sector.

SEMG said last month that it was teaming up with KKR to buy Meritage Midstream from Riverstone Energy, the latest in a series of private equity deals as pipeline companies struggle to raise money through the capital markets.