Caterpillar global retail machine sales growth slowed in January

Feb. 13, 2019 11:47 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)CATBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Caterpillar (CAT -0.2%) reports global retail sales of machines rose 9% for the three-month rolling period ended in January, below a 10% rise in December and a 16% increase in November.
  • CAT says North America retail machine sales rose 20% in January vs. 14% in December and 20% in November, while Asia/Pacific sales fell 4% in January from a 3% rise in December and a 15% gain in November.
  • Resource industries sales rose 17% in January vs. 28% growth in December and 47% in November, while construction industries sales climbed 7% in January vs. 6% in December and 9% in November.
  • Within energy and transportation, CAT says total sales increased 8% in January vs. 13% growth in both December and November, as oil and gas sales rose 4% vs. gains of 16% and 20% in December and November, respectively.
