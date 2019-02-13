Tech execs join Trump's workforce board

The chief execs of Apple (AAPL -0.1% ), Walmart (WMT +0.7% ), IBM (IBM +0.6% ) are among those joining President Trump's advisory board to prepare the U.S. workforce for the shift towards AI and automation.

The 25-member board was created through an executive order last July. Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will co-chair the board.

The members will serve until next year and will work with the National Council for the American Worker “to develop and implement a strategy to revamp the American workforce to better meet the challenges of the 21st century.”