TransCanada Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.76B (-23.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.