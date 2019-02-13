Top News | On the Move

Stocks pare gains in midday trading

U.S. stocks pull back from early gains that were fueled by optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and tame inflation data.

Nasdaq, up 0.1% heading into the noon hour, had been up as much as 0.6% this morning.

S&P 500, up 0.3%, had gained as much as 0.6%; the Dow, +0.4%, had increased as much as 0.8%.

By sector, energy (+1.1%) is the best performer, followed by financials (+0.5%).

Utilities (-0.6%) and healthcare (-0.1%) lag the most.

Oil +1.8% to $54.04 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield increased 1 basis point to 2.699%.

Dollar Index rises 0.3% to 97.00.

