Stocks pare gains in midday trading

U.S. stocks pull back from early gains that were fueled by optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and tame inflation data.

Nasdaq, up 0.1% heading into the noon hour, had been up as much as 0.6% this morning.

S&P 500, up 0.3%, had gained as much as 0.6%; the Dow, +0.4% , had increased as much as 0.8%.

By sector, energy ( +1.1% ) is the best performer, followed by financials ( +0.5% ).

Utilities ( -0.6% ) and healthcare ( -0.1% ) lag the most.

Oil +1.8% to $54.04 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield increased 1 basis point to 2.699%.