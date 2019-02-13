CME Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

CME (NASDAQ:CME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+33.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CME has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.