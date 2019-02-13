EPAM Systems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+21.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $501.44M (+25.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EPAM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.