Semiconductor Manufacturing Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:SMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-120.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $783.43M (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SMI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.